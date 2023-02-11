ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Let's take a look at Team India's schedule in the tournament

India women's cricket team are set to begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup in South Africa on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will play against Pakistan women in their first match at the tournament. A total of ten teams from across the globe are getting featured in the competition and they have been divided into two groups- A and B.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Team India are placed in Group B which includes England, Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies. The Women in Blue will play one match each against them in the group stages. For India to qualify for the semi-finals, they will have to finish in the top two in the points table for their group.

ALSO READ: ‘Rubbed salt and lemon into Australia’s wounds': Jadeja's jibe after Axar, Shami help India take huge lead in 1st Test

On the other hand, Group A comprises of Sri Lanka, Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and South Africa. In the group stages, following the same pattern like Group B, each team will play one match against each other. The top two teams with the most points will qualify for the semi-final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Current world No.1 Australia have won the tournament five times, while England and West Indies have won once each. The Women in Blue are aiming to become the world champions for the first time in history.

Let's take a look at the schedule for India in the Women's T20 World Cup

February 12, Sunday - India Women vs Pakistan Women, Newlands, Cape Town

February 15, Wednesday- India Women vs West Indies Women, Newlands, Cape Town

February 18, Saturday- England Women vs India Women, St George's Park, Gqeberha

February 20, Monday- India Women vs Ireland Women, St George's Park, Gqeberha

February 23, Thursday- Semi-final between A1 vs B2

February 24, Friday- Semi-final between B1 vs A2

February 26, Sunday- Final

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON