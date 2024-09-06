Dubai [UAE], : With less than a month to go until the highly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, the journey to the tournament has officially begun with the launch of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy Tour. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 trophy tour gets underway, sparking global excitement with stunning Dubai display

The Trophy Tour made its mark in Dubai with a stunning showcase where the coveted silverware was paraded through the city's most iconic landmarks on September 3, marking 30 days before the tournament's opening match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The trophy embarked on a spectacular 24-hour journey across Dubai, with memorable stops at scenic locations such as Half Desert Dubai, Dubai Frame, Museum of the Future, and the breath-taking Dubai Sunrise. This dazzling start set the tone for the trophy tour building anticipation for what promises to be the most exciting edition of the tournament yet.

Following the glamour of Dubai, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy is set to continue its journey to India. The tour will land in Bengaluru on 6 September at the Karnataka Institute of Cricket , a hub for nurturing young female talent in the sport before making its way to Mumbai on 10 September. Fans will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the trophy up close at Nexus Mall, Bengaluru, on 7 and 8 September, and at Infinity Mall, Malad, Mumbai, on 14 and 15 September.

After its India leg, the Trophy Tour will continue its journey to Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, before returning to the UAE for the opening of the tournament. Each stop along the tour is part of the ICC's broader vision to engage cricket fans across the globe and further amplify the reach of women's cricket. The tour has been warmly embraced at every location, as the trophy brings the joy and passion of the sport to millions.

The Trophy Tour is a central element of the ICC's commitment to promoting the game, celebrating its players, and inspiring the next generation. With the trophy tour already generating immense excitement, the stage is set for the ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to become a defining moment in women's sport.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.