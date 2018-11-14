ICC Women’s World T20: India vs Ireland Live Streaming - When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

After registering convincing wins over New Zealand and Pakistan in their first two games, in-form India take on Ireland in their third clash of the ICC Women’s WT20 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

Ireland have promised much, but on the field, it has just not come together for the lowest-ranked of the 10 participating teams at tournament

On the other side of the divide are India. Top teams have top players, and the top players make the difference in big matches. For India, Harmanpreet Kaur did it in the opener against New Zealand with a blazing century – 103 in just 51 balls – and Mithali Raj took charge in the second, against Pakistan, hitting 56 in 47 to lead the team past the moderate target of 134.

When is the World T20I match between India and Ireland?

The India vs Ireland Women’s World T20 match is on November 15, 2018.

Where will the World T20I match between India and Ireland be played?

The India vs Ireland Women’s World T20 match will be played in Guyana at the Providence Stadium.

What time does the World T20I match between India and Ireland begin?

The World T20I match between India and Ireland will begin at 20:30 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World T20I match between India and Ireland?

The World T20I match between India and Ireland will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World T20I match between India and Ireland?

World T20I match between India and Ireland live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 23:29 IST