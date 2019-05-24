ICC World Cup 2019: ‘A great guy and a brilliant sportsman’ - Virat Kohli meets Harry Kane in London

India cricket captain Virat Kohli was seen spending time with England football team skipper Harry Kane ahead of the team’s first ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up clash against New Zealand on Saturday.

Kane — who won the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia — shared a picture on social media for the world to see and his post read: “After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman”. ((Schedule, venues, news - Full Coverage of ICC World Cup 2019))

After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/vGEOs0gGlT — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 24, 2019

The two earlier came in contact when Kohli sent best wishes to Kane ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018. Kane had acknowledged Kohli’s message and replied to him as well.

Thanks Virat, not a bad start! 👍 — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 19, 2018

The showpiece event is scheduled to be played from May 30 to July 14. Hosts England will take on South Africa in the first match of the tournament while India will play their first contest against the Proteas on June 5.

On the eve of the first warm-up match, all 10 captains got together for a media round and spoke on various topics at length. India captain Virat Kohli opined England are the team to watch out for in the tournament.

“The way I look at it, there’s always going to be a huge fan-base for us anywhere we play in the world. But I have to agree with Aaron, I think England is probably - in their conditions - the most strong side in this tournament, but I also agree with Morgs, that all ten teams are so well balanced and so strong, and the fact that this is a tournament where we have to play everyone once, makes it all the more challenging. I think that’s going to be the best thing about this tournament, I see this as probably one of the most competitive World Cups that people are going to see,” Kohli was quoted as saying by the ICC.

First Published: May 24, 2019 20:08 IST