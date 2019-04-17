Today in New Delhi, India
ICC World Cup 2019: Dimuth Karunaratne to lead Sri Lanka in showpiece event

In a surprise move opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne was on Wednesday named captain of the Sri Lanka ODI team. He will lead the team during the ICC World Cup, which will be held in England and Wales from May 30.

cricket Updated: Apr 17, 2019 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dimuth Karunaratne was on Wednesday named captain of the Sri Lanka ODI team.(REUTERS)

“Karunaratne’s appointment was ratified by the Minister of Telecommunications, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando,” Sri Lanka Cricket said through a media release.

More to follow

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 19:28 IST

