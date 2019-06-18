ICC World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan: 17 sixes! Eoin Morgan shatters massive ODI record

England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record for the most sixes in a one-day international innings, with 17 in his 148 against Afghanistan during the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Morgan’s tally surpassed the record of 16 previously shared by India’s Rohit Sharma, South Africa’s AB de Villiers and West Indies’ Chris Gayle -- whose 16 sixes in his 215 against Zimbabwe in 2015 was the previous record.

READ: Eoin Morgan slams fourth fastest ICC World Cup century against Afghanistan

But one ball after launching Gulbadin Naib for the record-breaking six, Morgan holed out off the Afghanistan captain to end a 71-ball innings that also featured four fours.

Jonny Bairstow (90 off 99 balls) and Joe Root (88 off 82 balls) also played their part but were overshadowed by the skipper who pulverised the hapless Afghan bowling attack.

Afghanistan’s T20 superstar Rashid Khan got a reality check as he also had the ignominy of being hit for a ‘hundred’. His bowling figures read a pathetic 9-0-110-0 with 11 sixes being hit off his bowling.

Rashid’s figures are the worst by any bowler in a World Cup game, beating New Zealand’s Martin Snedden’s 0/105 off 12 overs (60 overs per side) against England in the 1983 World Cup .

READ: Live Score, England vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019

Morgan primarily targeted the arc between long-on and long-off and repeatedly dispatched the length balls in between these areas with a few straight sixes. He was particularly severe on Rashid, who till date has never been hit for more than two sixes in his innings.

The other IPL star Mohammed Nabi (0/70 in 9 overs) also got a pasting and so did Gulbadin Naib as Morgan and Root added 189 runs in 16.5 overs. In all, the English batsmen hit 25 sixes.

Even Moeen Ali had a little feast scoring 31 off 15 balls with four sixes.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 19:02 IST