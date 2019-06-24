ICC World Cup 2019, England vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

After being stunned by Sri Lanka in their previous World Cup encounter, England will face off against the defending champions Australia in what promises to be a mouthwatering contest. The rivalry between the two cricketing nations only promises some fireworks at Lord’s especially with the backdrop of ball tampering scandal, and future of Ashes peeking in.

Australia are currently at the top of the table with just one defeat in six games while England are dangerously close to the bottom half with two defeats. The hosts would be eager to pick up a win and get back to a safe position.

Where is the England vs Australia of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The England vs Australia World Cup match will take place at the Lord’s in London.

At what time does the England vs Australia match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The England vs Australia World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Tuesday (June 25).

Where and how to watch live coverage of England vs Australia match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The England vs Australia match will be aired live on Star Sports 3 HD and Star Sports 3.

How to watch England vs Australia World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the England vs Australia World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs Australia match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 17:30 IST