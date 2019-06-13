ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head match stats

As India will face off against New Zealand in their third World Cup game in Nottingham, the pressure could be on the Virat Kohli-led side, especially after being thwarted by the same opposition in the warm-up game. The Kiwis dismantled India’s top order and bundled them out for 184, only to win the match by 6 wickets eventually.

Now, with Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out from the fixture, the men in blue will have to make a few tweaks in the batting order and also have to face the stiff challenge amid overcast conditions. But the side can take confidence from their overall head-to-head record against the opposition.

In overall 106 games against NZ, India have won 55 and lost only 45, maintaining a winning percentage of 51.88 per cent. The remaining 5 games have ended in a draw.

India have also won four of their five previous encounter against the Kiwis, losing only one by 8 wickets in January 2019, in Hamilton.

In ICC World Cup tournaments, the two teams have faced each other on seven occasions, and the Kiwis are in front with four wins. The two teams have clashed against each other at the World Cup three times and all of them have gone Blackcaps’ ways.

Pace key for NZ

Going into the fixture, the fast bowlers will be the key for Kane Williamson’s side. In 3 games so far in the World Cup 2019, the Kiwi pacers have picked up 27 wickets in 107.5 overs at an average of 18.14, the highest for any other team.

India also do not enjoy a particular good record against the pacers. The side has lost 363 wickets to seamers since 2015 World Cup, the third highest by any team, only after Sri Lanka and England.

India have won both their World Cup encounters so far, while New Zealand have won all their three games in the tournament so far.

