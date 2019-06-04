ICC World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: South Africa’s predicted XI for the match against India - Couple of changed expected

South Africa have started their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign on an extremely disappointing note with losses against hosts England and Bangladesh. They were outplayed on both occasions and the most worrying part for skipper Faf Du Plessis was that they ended up conceding 300-plus scores twice.

The situation has been helped by constant injuries to key players as Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury while Hashim Amla missed their game against Bangladesh after suffering a concussion in the earlier match where they were beaten comprehensively by England.

During their match against Bangladesh, skipper Faf du Plessis played a knock of 62 runs while JP Duminy smashed 45 runs. However, their innings were not enough to take their side over the line as they fell 21 runs short and lost the match. The main reason behind the loss was the mammoth total of 330 that was the result of some wayward bowling by the fast bowlers and some sloppy work in the field.

“We are one good performance away from creating a bit of momentum,” Duminy said after the match.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to partnerships and we fell short. Honesty has always been one of our pillars. It’s about understanding where we can improve,” he added.

Against India, the Proteas will be boosted by the return of veteran opener Amla who has recovered from his injury and he will open the batting with Quinton De Kock. As a result, David Miller is likely to miss out. In the bowling department, Lungi Ngidi will miss the game due to a left hamstring injury and in his place, the Proteas can opt for fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius who can bother India batsmen with his pace.

South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton De Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf Du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Imran Tahir

