ICC World Cup 2019: Injuries force England assistant coach Paul Collingwood to take the field against Australia

Injuries forced former England captain and current assistant coach Paul Collingwood to take the field for the hosts in their first ICC World Cup 2019 practice match against Australia at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Satuday.

Pacer Mark Wood, whose career has been blighted by ankle problems, managed just 3.1 overs before experiencing what an England spokesman said was “some left discomfort”.

Two balls after Wood went off, Jofra Archer -- on as a substitute -- injured himself fielding on the boundary and left the field in turn although he did come back on. And when fast bowler Liam Plunkett was briefly back in the changing room, England assistant coach Paul Collingwood -- 43 on Sunday -- fielded for a few overs.

Collingwood called time on his illustrious career in 2011 and led England to a historic triumph in the 2010 World T20. He featured in 197 ODI for England, scored 5092 runs and scalped 111 wickets.

A familiar face on the ground for England! Assistant coach Paul Collingwood is on as a sub fielder ...



Earlier in the match, Australian batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith were booed and heckled by the crowd in Southampton. Warner and Smith returned to international duty earlier this month after completing one-year bans for their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal in a Test match in South Africa. The duo’s ban had ended on March 29.

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss. A spectator was heard shouting “Get off Warner you cheat”.

There were more boos as Warner walked off after being dismissed for 43 to be replaced by Smith, coming in with Australia 82 for two in the 17th over.

