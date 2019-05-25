England vs Australia, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match: Live cricket score and updates

Preview: England won the toss and skipper Eoin Morgan opted to bowl first against Australia at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The two arch-rivals clash in this blockbuster encounter in their bid to gear up for the all-important World Cup which starts May 30.

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff

First Published: May 25, 2019 14:47 IST