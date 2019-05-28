Today in New Delhi, India
ICC World Cup 2019: ‘Number four sealed’ - Former cricketers hail KL Rahul after scintillating knock against Bangladesh

Former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Aakash Chopra praised KL Rahul’s innings against Bangladesh and said that he will certainly be India’s number four in the World Cup.

cricket Updated: May 28, 2019 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KL Rahul in action.(Action Images via Reuters)

KL Rahul sealed the number four position in the Indian team with a magnificent century against Bangladesh in the ICC Wordl Cup warm-up against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Tuesday. The Karnataka batsman scored 108 runs off 99 balls, laced with 12 boundaries and 4 sixes. Former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Aakash Chopra praised Rahul’s innings and said that he will certainly be India’s number four in the World Cup.

Rahul got the nod to bat at number 4 in the warm-up match against New Zealand as Vijay Shankar was sidelined due to an injury. But the Karnataka batsman failed to get going against the Kiwis as India’s top order disintegrated in the face of some quality swing bowling by the Kiwis.

Rahul though would not let a second chance get away as he sealed the deal against Bangladesh in the second warm-up match. Coming in to bat after India had lost both their openers and were off to a rather slow start, Rahul eased into his innings by playing second fiddle to captain Virat Kohli, who too was hitting it well.

Vijay Shankar came in to bat after Kohli departed but couldn’t do much as he was sent back for 2. Rahul slowly took centre stage and strung a century partnership with the experienced MS Dhoni to take India out of a precarious situation.

MS Dhoni scored 113 runs off 78 balls as India posted a mammoth total of 359/7 in 50 overs.

