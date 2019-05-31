ICC World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar picks best non-Indian batsman, surprises with his choice of bowler

If Ben Stokes grabbed the headlines based on his on-field brilliance, off the field it was legendary Sachin Tendulkar all the way in the ICC World Cup 2019 opener between England vs South Africa on Thursday at The Oval.

Tendulkar, who made his commentary debut during first match of Cricket World Cup 2019, bowled everyone with his analysis and insights.

During the mid-match show, Tendulkar was asked to pick a non-Indian batsman and bowler each he thinks would go on to rule the World Cup and surprisingly, the Master Blaster shed the diplomat tag and gave straight answers.

As an overseas batsman Tendulkar chose Australia’s David Warner. “It has to be David Warner. He was hungry for runs when I saw him last time in the IPL. There were some extreme conditions in the month of April in India and he showed that he was up for it. Warmer is anyway a fit cricketer but his fitness was at another level during IPL,” said Tendulkar.

Tendulkar, however, was in a bit of a dilemma when it came to choosing the bowler but he was quick to finalize his pick. “I would love to watch Jofra Archer. He’s someone who can contain the batsman and in fact when England need a wicket then too they can turn towards him,”

Interestingly, Archer, who made his World Cup debut, proved Tendulkar right barely a few minutes after his comments. Archer picked up three wickets in 7 overs to peg South Africa back in the chase.

Tendulkar’s next pick was Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. “Apart from Archer, I’m very keen to watch Rashid Khan. I believe he’s going to be instrumental in Afghanistan’s success in this World Cup,” said Tendulkar.

The little master also had a special advice for Rashid. “If there’s one advise that I’d want to give him that would be to treat this like Test cricket. Even in T20s he gets wickets because batsmen don’t pick him from his hand and if he can continue to do that and force the batsman to play bad shots then he’s going to be a handful,” Tendulkar added.

Speaking about his commentary debut, Tendulkar said he was delighted to be back.

“I know, I am having the same feeling I had in Pakistan in 1989. Now it’s 2019, I am having the same feeling. 30 years down the line. I have a microphone in hand, not a cricket bat. Looking forward to it,” he said.

Sachin was also reunited with his former teammates Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag in the commentary box during the England chase.

