ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, leading run-scorers and wicket-takers

It is a World Cup, South Africa’s backs are against the wall, they need to win the match to bolster their chances of qualification, they struggle, and then it starts raining. A story, a rather painful story was rewritten once again at Southampton. Put into bat on a cloudy, muggy day, South Africa had lost two wickets when it started raining and now, with this abandoned match, their chances of making it to the semi-finals take a massive hit.

The weather forecast for this week doesn’t bode well for the biggest ICC tournament. A Sunday Telegraph report forecast it would be the wettest June on record. Flood warnings have already been sounded in south-east England. Barring the 1987 edition—held in October-November—no World Cup been scheduled this late. Of the four previous editions hosted by England, only the 1983 World Cup went till June 25. This time, the final is scheduled on July 14. June and July normally has the maximum rain in England.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 09:33 IST