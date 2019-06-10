Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 10, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, leading run-scorers, wicket-takers

Shikhar Dhawan led the way with a dominant century and he was assisted by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. India posted 352/5 in their 50 overs.

cricket Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICC World Cup 2019,India vs Australia,World Cup
Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the Cricket World Cup match between Australia and India at The Oval in London, Sunday, June 9, 2019(AP)

India made an emphatic statement with a convincing win against Australia as the side ticked nearly all the boxes in front of a packed Oval in London.

Electing to bat first, India showed their batting might as all the batsmen chipped in with significant scores. Shikhar Dhawan led the way with a dominant century and he was assisted by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. India posted 352/5 in their 50 overs.

Australia were in the contest for a long time, but the Indian bowlers had enough runs in the bank to restrict them as clinch the match by 36 runs.

Here is the updated points table:

Leading run-scorers and wicket-takers:

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 09:44 IST

tags

more from cricket
trending topics