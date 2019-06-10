ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, leading run-scorers, wicket-takers

India made an emphatic statement with a convincing win against Australia as the side ticked nearly all the boxes in front of a packed Oval in London.

Electing to bat first, India showed their batting might as all the batsmen chipped in with significant scores. Shikhar Dhawan led the way with a dominant century and he was assisted by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. India posted 352/5 in their 50 overs.

Australia were in the contest for a long time, but the Indian bowlers had enough runs in the bank to restrict them as clinch the match by 36 runs.

Here is the updated points table:

Leading run-scorers and wicket-takers:

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 09:44 IST