ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli & Co pose for headshots - See Pictures

The Indian cricket team has arrived in England ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 and although their first warm-up match against New Zealand is on Saturday, Virat Kohli & Co have been quite busy with other commitments.

The cricketers posed for their official headshots on Friday and the official handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted some of the pictures on Twitter. The pictures featured Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Earlier, when asked about the favourites in the tournament during the in the captain’s conclave, Kohli said that the home crowd will play a major part and as a result, England will be most strong side in the competition.

“The way I look at it, there’s always going to be a huge fan-base for us anywhere we play in the world. But I have to agree with Aaron, I think England is probably - in their conditions - the most strong side in this tournament, but I also agree with Morgs, that all ten teams are so well balanced and so strong, and the fact that this is a tournament where we have to play everyone once, makes it all the more challenging. I think that’s going to be the best thing about this tournament, I see this as probably one of the most competitive World Cups that people are going to see,” he said.

It's headshots day, stay tuned for some behind the scenes fun and banter with the boys 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/AqosKFC7F2 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 24, 2019

Kohli also picked South African skipper Faf du Plessis in his side if he ever got a chance to pick someone from the other participating teams in the World Cup.“It is very difficult to choose someone. We feel we are such a strong side. But if I have to choose one from the current lot...since AB (de Villiers) is retired now, I would choose Faf (du Plessis),” said Kohli at the official captains’ media conference.



May 24, 2019