ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli reveals effect of marriage with Anushka Sharma on captaincy

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been in the headlines as much for his exploits on the cricket field as he has been for his affair and then marriage with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Kohli, who married Anushka in a fairytale wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017, recently revealed how marriage has had a positive impact on his captaincy.

“You become more responsible (after marriage). It’s very different from the responsibility you had in your life. You start understanding things much better and you start putting things into perspective a lot more.

“I have become a lot more responsible. That helps you in captaincy as well. It’s only improved my captaincy and me as a human being and as a player,” Kohli replied on being asked how it is to lead a team before and after getting married.

The Indian captain scored 47 against Bangladesh in India’s second warm-up match, after failing to get runs under his belt in the first warm-up game against New Zealand.

India start their World Cup campaign on June 5 against South Africa in Southampton and all eyes will be on the Indian captain, who many believe holds the key to India winning the World Cup for a third time.

First Published: May 28, 2019 17:52 IST