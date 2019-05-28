ICC World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya faces injury scare ahead of warm-up match against Bangladesh

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya faced an injury scare ahead of the warm-up match against Bangladesh after being hit in his left underarm while taking throw downs in the nets during a practice session, as reported by the official broadcaster.

Pandya, who was hit by a rising delivery while batting in the nets, did not return to the practice session after the blow. The all-rounder’s name though appears in the team sheet for the warm-up game against Bangladesh and captain Virat Kohli stated during toss that only Kedar Jadhav will not take part in the match as he continues to recuperate from an injury.

India’s team sheet for the warm-up match against Bangladesh at Cardiff.

India lost their first warm-up match against New Zealand as teh batting collapsed in the face of some quality swing bowling from Trent Boult.

ICC WORLD CUP FULL COVERAGE

India would look to get more practice from the match against the Asian counterparts before opening their campaign against South Africa on June 5.

Captain Kohli said at the toss that the Indian players have played a lot more cricket in the run up to the tournament and the team would approach its practice in a different way from the other teams.

First Published: May 28, 2019 14:56 IST