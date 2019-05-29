ICC World Cup 2019: VVS Laxman picks India’s Playing XI for South Africa match, surprises with his No. 7 choice

India bounced back from their 6 wicket-loss against New Zealand in the first warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019 to beat Bangladesh comfortably by 95 runs in the second and final warm-up match on Tuesday at Cardiff. Virat Kohli’s men more or less cleared all the doubts by displaying an all-round performance against Bangladesh to send a warning to all the sides before the main round of World Cup beginning from May 30 with hosts England taking on South Africa at The Oval.

The Indian fans, however, will have their eyes glued on June 5 when India start off their World Cup campaign against South Africa at Southampton. A week before the all important encounter, former India batsman VVS Laxman has picked India’s Playing XI.

Surprisingly, Laxman went with three spinners – Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal - and only two frontline fast bowlers with Hardik Pandya being the third seam bowling option. Based on the performance in the warm-up games, Laxman picked his team while commentating for the official broadcasters.

There was no place for Kedar Jadhav, who was the only player not to get a hit during India’s two warm-up games because of a shoulder injury picked up during the latter stages of IPL.

Laxman instead, picked Ravindra Jadeja as his No. 7 with Hardik Pandya at No. 6. After a sparkling century against Bangladesh, KL Rahul pretty much picked himself at No. 4.

The two seamers in Laxman’s side were Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, while there was no place for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who failed to impress in the warm-ups.

There was, however, no surprises in Laxman’s top three with Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli settling in their positions.

VVS Laxman’s India XI for South Africa match: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

First Published: May 29, 2019 15:16 IST