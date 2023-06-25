Home / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Scotland face Oman, Group B toppers Sri Lanka take on winless Ireland
Live

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Scotland face Oman, Group B toppers Sri Lanka take on winless Ireland

Jun 25, 2023 12:56 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Follow here live score and latest updates of Scotland vs Oman, Sri Lanka vs Ireland.

Scotland vs Oman Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Scotland face Oman in their ICC World Cup Qualifier, at the Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Grounds in Harare. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka face Ireland, at the Queens Sports Club in their Qualifier. Scotland will be aiming for a win and are currently second in Group B with four points, followed by third-placed Oman (four points). Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are on top of the table with four points, and their upcoming opponents Ireland are fourth with zero points.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 25, 2023 12:56 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Sri Lanka start strong

    Sri Lanka have reached 31/0 in 4.5 overs vs Ireland, with Nissanka (20*) and Karunaratne (2*) currently batting.

  • Jun 25, 2023 12:55 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Scotland reach 10/1 in five overs vs Oman

    McMullen (6*) and Cross (4*) are currently batting as Scotland have reached 10/1 in five overs vs Oman.

  • Jun 25, 2023 12:12 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Oman win toss, opt to field

    Oman won the toss and opted to field vs Scotland. Here are their playing XIs-

    SCO: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Adrian Neill

    OMA: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

  • Jun 25, 2023 12:11 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Ireland win toss and opt to field

    Ireland have won the toss and opted to field vs Sri Lanka. Here are the playing XIs-

    SL: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

    IRE: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy

  • Jun 25, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers as Scotland face Oman and Sri Lanka take on Ireland. Stay tuned folks!

1983 WC: Five lesser-known facts about Kapil Dev-led India's iconic triumph

cricket
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 12:39 PM IST

On Sunday (June 25), cricket fans are celebrating India's famous victory in the 1983 World Cup.

The Indian squad for the 1983 World Cup.(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Show your presence like Kohli’: Ex-PAK star's two-fisted verdict on Rohit

The former Pakistan star spoke about Rohit Sharma's captaincy as India begin their 2023-25 WTC cycle next month against West Indies.

India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of WTC final against Australia(ICC Twitter)
cricket
Published on Jun 25, 2023 12:12 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Follow here live score and latest updates of Scotland vs Oman, Sri Lanka vs Ireland.

cricket
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 12:56 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Ponting had a nibble…’: Broad's huge ‘hardly full of shrinking violets’ remark

Stuart Broad addressed the Ollie Robinson-Usman Khawaja controversy in a detailed column ahead of the second Ashes Test.

Stuart Broad celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Scott Boland during day five of the first Ashes Test (AP)
cricket
Published on Jun 25, 2023 10:43 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

40 years of India's 1983 World Cup win: Kapil Dev's 175 the greatest ODI knock?

Kapil Dev's innings has taken on mythical proportions, allowing it to be embellished and celebrated through the power of imagination.

Kapil Dev's remarkable innings of 175 not out against Zimbabwe in the 1983 Cricket World Cup is the stuff of legends.(Getty)
cricket
Published on Jun 25, 2023 10:03 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Celebrating 40 years of India's 1983 World Cup win: The 5 game-changing moments

India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup transcended mere sporting triumph, leaving an indelible impact and inspiring a generation of cricketers.

The Indian cricket team celebrating with the World Cup trophy in 1983.(Getty)
cricket
Published on Jun 25, 2023 09:47 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ishant picks 3 pacers for India's future, makes colossal claim on uncapped star

Ishant Sharma spoke in detail on the uncapped pacer who had an indifferent maiden outing in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Ishant Sharma identified 3 pacers who can deliver consistently for India, if guided properly.(Getty)
cricket
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 12:02 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Let's be clear. His body cannot cope...': Shastri on Hardik as next IND captain

As the debate begins, former India head coach Ravi Shastri gives his no-nonsense verdict on one of the strongest contenders in the race, Hardik Pandya.

Ravi Shastri gives his verdict on Hardik Pandya as next India captain
cricket
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 09:23 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Beaumont hits double century before Australia rebuild lead

Beaumont walked off to a standing ovation and fist-bumps from young fans at Trent Bridge after England were all out for 463, giving Australia a lead of 10.

England's Tammy Beaumont acknowledges the crowd as she walks after losing her wicket for 208 runs(REUTERS)
cricket
Published on Jun 25, 2023 07:28 AM IST
Reuters |

‘Give the big boys a complete break from Test cricket’: Gavaskar on Rohit, Kohli

Gavaskar did not name any cricketer in particular but it was clear that he was talking about Rohit and Kohli, who have been playing non-stop cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
cricket
Published on Jun 25, 2023 07:17 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Zimbabwe stun West Indies in World Cup qualifier, Nepal knocked out

Zimbabwe have one foot in the Super Six stage after a dramatic win over West Indies.

Zimbabwe are at the top of Group A with three wins in three matches, a total of six points(AP)
cricket
Published on Jun 24, 2023 11:20 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ajinkya Rahane: Staying the calm influencer

Named vice-captain for the West Indies Tests, Rahane has been understated yet highly successful as a leader

Rahane as captain has a feel for the game. His record as a leader reflects the success of his instinctive calls.(AP)
cricket
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 08:38 AM IST
BySanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai

'How did he jump the queue?': Ex-India opener blasts BCCI for Gaikwad selection

After Gavaskar's rant, a former India opener has taken an aim at the BCCI for picking players like Ruturaj Gaikwad for the two-match Test series.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been picked for the ODI and Test series in West Indies(PTI)
cricket
Updated on Jun 24, 2023 11:51 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Sarfaraz breaks silence on IND Test snub with blockbuster response to selectors

A day after being snubbed for the third time in 2023, Sarfaraz sent out a blockbuster message to the BCCI selectors.

Mumbai player Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his century on the first day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match against Delhi, in New Delhi earlier in 2023(PTI)
cricket
Updated on Jun 24, 2023 09:42 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Shastri draws Shaheen Afridi example as doubts linger over Jasprit Bumrah return

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 due to a back injury

Shastri warned India against rushing Bumrah in
cricket
Published on Jun 24, 2023 08:08 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
