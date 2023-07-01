Home / Cricket / World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Highlights: West Indies' CWC 2023 dream ends after -wicket defeat to Scotland in Super Six tie

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 01, 2023 07:31 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Highlights: Scotland registered their first-ever ODI win against West Indies, ending WI's hopes of qualifying for World Cup 2023.

Two-time champions West Indies on Saturday crashed out of the race to qualify for the upcoming 2023 50-over World Cup in India, after Scotland shocked them by seven wickets in a Super Six match of the qualifier on Saturday. The champions of 1975 and 1979 editions, this is the first time in the 48 years of tournament history that West Indies won't feature among the top 10 teams in limited overs cricket. On Saturday, the West Indies once again produced a dismal show with the bat — 181 all-out in 43.5 overs — and Scotland showed no qualms in knocking off the target to win with seven wickets in hand and 6.3 overs to spare and pile up further ignominy on the two-time world champions.

Scotland players celebrate a wicket, during the CC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match between the West Indies and Scotland, at Harare Sports Club, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)(AP)
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Kevin Sinclair, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Scotland (Playing XI): Matthew Cross(w), Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

Shai Hope (at the toss): I think we are more upbeat than what people may think. Two forced changes for us - Chase and Keemo out; Mayers is in and Kevin Sinclair too.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

