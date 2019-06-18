ICC World Cup: Hardik Pandya reveals his love for diamonds on ‘Chahal TV’

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya put in a superlative display with bat and ball in the match against Pakistan at Old Trafford and has been one of the many success stories for Team India in the tournament so far. Pandya scored a quick-fire 26 to help India post a total in excess of 300 and then picked up the crucial wickets of the experienced duo of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik off consecutive deliveries to put Virat Kohli’s team on the road to victory.

A key member of the team, Pandya has now revealed his love for the shiny stuff during an interaction with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the now popular video series ‘Chahal TV’.

Talking to the leggie Pandya revealed that he has got a special chain made for the World Cup, which has a bat and a ball miniatures in it. Both the miniatures and the chain is made of diamonds. Pandya also revealed that his watch is also studded with diamonds.

Well, Pandya surely loves the blingy stuff off the field, but Indian cricket fans will be more bothered about his performances on the field, which has so far been of the highest grade. Pandya played a crucial knock down the order even in the match against Australia.

His finishing skills have so far helped India put on big totals on the board.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 15:48 IST