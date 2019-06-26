ICC World Cup: Mitchell Starc bowls ball of tournament to Ben Stokes, ICC challenges to show ‘better delivery’

Mitchell Starc ended England’s hopes of a comeback win against Australia at Lord’s on Tuesday by bowling the perfect yorker to send back the big-hitting Ben Stokes, who was fighting a lone battle for the hosts. Stokes, who had already scored 89 and was looking good for a century, had his off-stump uprooted as Starc bowled a delivery more akin to a laser guided missile with hit the absolute bottom of the stump and beat the defences of the southpaw. This resulted into a lower order collapse as Australia registered a comprehensive win over their old rivals and thus ensures a semi-final berth or themselves.

Starc ended the match with figures of 4/43. Jason Behrendorff, the other left-arm paceman in the Australian team for the match, ended with an even better showing, finishing with figures of 5/44 from his 10 overs.The ICC decided to pay a great compliment to the delivery as they posted a video of the dismissal with the message, “Name a better delivery, we will wait.”

Starc has been one of the key factors in Australia’s dominant showing in the tournament so far. The left arm paceman has so far picked up 19 wickets and is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament currently, 4 wickets clear of England’s Jofra Archer.

He is continuing on the footsteps of Australian legend Glenn Mcgrath, who left his indelible mark on cricket’s biggest tournament. Mcgrath was part of the Australian team that won a hat-trick of titles from 1999 to 2007 and is the leading wicket taker in the history of the ICC World Cup.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 13:43 IST