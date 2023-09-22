ICC World Cup prize money: How much money will winners, runners-up take home?

The 2023 men's world cup, scheduled to take place in India, will have a total prize pool of USD 10 million (approx. INR 84 crore). The victors of the marquee tournament will claim USD 4 million (approx. INR 33 crore) from the aforementioned pool. Meanwhile, the runners-up in the final, which is set to be held on November 19th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will be awarded USD 2 million (approx. INR 16.5 crore). The tournament opens on October 5 with previous years' finalists, England and New Zealand meeting in Ahmedabad. India will open their campaign on 8th against Australia.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy on display during the 2nd ODI cricket match between West Indies and India(AFP)

During the Group Stage, all ten participating teams will compete against each other once in a round-robin format. The top four teams in the points table will advance to the semi-finals. Furthermore, teams will have the opportunity to earn prize money for their victories in Group Stage games, with a payout of USD 40,000 (approx. INR 33 lakh) for each win. In the event that a team does not progress to the knockout stage, they will still receive USD 100,000 (INR 8.4 lakh).

“The prize money also sets the precedent for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025, with ICC announcing equal sums for both men's and women's events during the Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa in July 2023,” a release from the ICC read.

Before the start of tournament proper, all 10 teams will also take part in warm-up matches, starting September 29. India will meet England and Netherlands in their two practice games before the tournament. While the top-8 teams in the ODI Super League had secured an automatic qualification for the World Cup, two sides – Sri Lanka and Netherlands – secured their place through qualifiers earlier this year.

This will be the first men's World Cup not to feature two-time champions West Indies.

Squad announcements

As the tournament draws near, many sides including India have already announced their squads. Pakistan became the latest side to confirm its 15-member squad on Friday, that saw Naseem Shah being ruled out due to injury. Only two teams – Sri Lanka and Bangladesh – are yet to announce their final roster for the World Cup.

All the sides can make changes to the squad with September 27 being the deadline.

