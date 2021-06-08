Ahead of WTC final, ICC's throwback tweet for Kohli, Williamson, Jadeja, Southee takes fans 13 years back

Ahead of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday paid a throwback tribute to India captain Virat Kohli, his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson, India’s Ravindra Jadeja and New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Twitter.

Kohli, Jadeja, Williamson, and Southee go a long way back. They are no stranger to big events. The four cricketers were part of India and New Zealand sides when these two teams faced each other in the semi-final of the U19 World Cup back in 2008.

13 years later, the two Indians and two Kiwis will face each other in the first-ever WTC final in Southampton, England on June 18.

Also Read | 'They will win by 6 wickets': Pathan, Styris name their favourites for WTC final

To make the moment special, ICC shared a graphic which contained the photos of Kohli, Jadeja, Williamson and Southee from the 2008 U19 World Cup.

“The glow up of all glow ups. From 2008 U19 @cricketworldcup semi-final talents, to #WTC21 final titans,” wrote ICC on Twitter.

The glow up of all glow ups.



From 2008 U19 @cricketworldcup semi-final talents, to #WTC21 final titans 🏏 pic.twitter.com/hBracC1m52 — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2021





What happened in India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup semi in 2008

Tim Southee had picked up four wickets in that match in Kula Lumpur but it was India who managed to win the match by 3 wickets via the D/L/S method to advance to the finals.

Batting first New Zealand scored 205 for 8. All-rounder Corey Anderson was the top-scorer with 70 whole captain Kane Williamson scored a patient 37.

Ravindra Jadeja was very economical with the ball. He gave away 21 runs in his six overs with one wicket.

In reply, India struggled to cope with Southee’s swing but it was captain Virat Kohli who led the counter-attack with a 43. Shreevats Goswami was India’s top scorer with 51.

India went on to win that tournament after beating South Africa in the finals.

It will be interesting to see what the outcome is when these cricketers again face each other but this time in the whites in the WTC final.