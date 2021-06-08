'The Biggest Test match ever, they will win by 6 wickets': Pathan, Styris name their favourites for India-NZ WTC final

The inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final is just 10 days and the fans, cricketers, experts are keeping themselves engrossed by making predictions and suggestions about various aspects of the grand finale. The summit clash will be played between Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand in Southampton between June 18 and 22.

The last to jump on the hype train of the WTC final are former India cricketer Irfan Pathan and former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris. While speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, the cricketers-turned-commentators took a shot at predicting the winner of the one-off final.

Left-arm pacer Pathan, while maintaining that it is going to be the biggest Test match ever, said New Zealand will have a slight advantage.

"WTC Final, it’s the biggest Test match ever. I think New Zealand will have a 55-45 advantage. I also think Kane Williamson will be the highest scorer. And, in terms of highest wicket-taker – it will be between Trent Boult and Mohammad Shami,” revealed Pathan.

Styris also concurred with Pathan but it took a step further by also predicting the margin of victory for the Kiwis alongside listing out two stand-out performers.

“I think New Zealand will win and they will win by 6 wickets. I think Devon Conway is going to be the highest run-scorer and Trent Boult will get the most wickets," opined Styris.

New Zealand are currently involved in a two-match Test series against England. After the teams played out a draw at Lord's they will lock horns again from June 10 at Edgbaston. The Black Caps will then enter the WTC bio-bubble on June 15 after attending to the pre-requisites.

On the other hand, Team India are already at the venue as they landed on June 3. After completing their 5-day quarantine, they have been permitted to begin training.