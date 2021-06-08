ICC announces officials for WTC final between India and NZ, Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough named on-field umpires

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the match officials for the much-awaited World Test Championship Final between Virat Kohli-led Team India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand.

The summit clash, which will be played between June 18 and 22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, will be officiated by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. The ICC also announced that Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees will oversee the proceedings.

Richard Kettleborough, also a member of the elite panel, will be the TV umpire, and Alex Wharf of the ICC International Panel of Umpires will be the fourth official.

In a statement by ICC Senior Manager (Umpires and Referees) Adrian Griffith said wished the officials all the best and said that the sport is lucky to have such top officials amid a raging pandemic.

"We are pleased to announce an experienced team of match officials for the final of the World Test Championship," said Adrian Griffith.

He added: "It has not been an easy time with the pandemic, but we are fortunate to have a group of officials at the top of their field who have been consistent over the years in this momentous fixture. We wish them all the very best," he added.

New Zealand are currently involved in a two-match Test series against England. After the teams played out a draw at Lord's they will lock horns again from June 10 at Edgbaston. The Black Caps will then enter the WTC bio-bubble on June 15 after attending to the pre-requisites.

On the other hand, Team India are already at the venue as they landed on June 3. After completing their 5-day quarantine, they have been permitted to begin training.