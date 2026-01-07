ICC’s ultimatum to Bangladesh: Play T20 World Cup in India or forfeit points - Report

The BCB–BCCI dispute has remained in focus since Kolkata Knight Riders dropped Mustafizur Rahman from their squad following instructions from the Indian board. The decision drew criticism, with questions raised over Mustafizur’s participation in the league amid reports of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Acting on the BCCI secretary’s directive, KKR released the left-arm pacer. The episode sparked intense debate within cricket circles, and the situation escalated further when Bangladesh later flagged security concerns and suggested it may not travel to India for the T20 World Cup. ICC issues stern warning to Bangladesh over T20 World Cup participation.(AFP)

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, the ICC held a virtual meeting with the BCB on Tuesday to discuss the issue. The governing body, headed by Jay Shah, reportedly turned down Bangladesh’s request to shift their T20 World Cup matches outside India. The ICC is said to have insisted that Bangladesh must play in India or face the possibility of losing points. However, the report further suggested that BCB has stated they were not given any such warning or ultimatum by the ICC.

Neither the BCB nor the ICC has yet released an official statement on the matter, while another report on PTI asserted that the meeting couldn't take place and has been delayed.

Bangladesh will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. They will then take on Italy on February 9 at the same venue, before meeting the 2022 T20 World Cup winners, England. After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium.

BCB requests ICC to change Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches venue

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has formally approached the ICC to request that Bangladesh’s matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 be moved out of India, pointing to safety and security concerns for its players, according to an official release. The issue arises after Kolkata Knight Riders released Mustafizur Rahman despite signing him for INR 9.2 crore at the mini-auction. The left-arm pacer has since been confirmed for a move to the Pakistan Super League, with the PCB announcing via the PSL’s official handle on X that he will feature in the next season, even though the league’s player auction is yet to be held.