‘I'd do 20-30 pushups every day, try to make sure everything goes to ball': KKR's Russell reveals secret behind huge 6s

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell is one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball. When on song, he is capable of smashing any bowler for a towering six over any part of the ground. The power he generates behind the shots is scary even for the viewers watching him on TV screens, let alone the spectators in the stands.

But how does “Dre Russ” manage to muscle the ball the way he does? Hear from the man himself.

In a video posted by KKR on Instagram, Russell was interacting with teammates Venkatesh Iyer and Shakib Al Hassan. That is where he revealed the amount of work he puts in to maintain the big guns on his arms.

"I would do like 20 to 30 pushups every day, just to keep up my body strength going, because hitting those sixes, 100 metres or more, I might do it for a couple of times a year, but hitting those sixes consistently, it takes consistent work," the West Indies all-rounder said.

"At the point of contact, most of the time I try to make sure that everything goes to the ball. Some guys, they look to time the ball. They keep their shape, and they want the ball to go over the ropes. I want to hit the ball so hard that they end up getting a new ball," he added.

Russell also said that his strategy of hitting sixes in the above-mentioned manner ends up putting extreme pressure on the bowling side.

"I learned a lot of Chris Gayle. He said that I am afraid of getting out on the boundary, so I rather hit the ball over the boundary, like far back, make sure it's a six," said Russell.

KKR will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Monday, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The boys in Purple and Gold will be heading into this game against RCB marginally ahead by winning 15 of the 28 league matches played thus far in the Indian Premier League.

The winners of Monday's match will be facing the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday in Qualifier 2.

