IDCA to organise 'Women's T20 National Cricket C'ship for Deaf 2022' in Mumbai

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is organising the Women's 3rd T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2022 in Mumbai between April 26 to 29.

The 4-day tournament will see 8 teams from across the country competing for the coveted T20 Championship title.

The 20-over tournament to be held in Islam Gymkhana, Marine Lines, Mumbai, will witness some of the best deaf cricket female talents from across the country.

Players from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and everyone connected with IDCA will be participating in the tournament.

Sumit Jain, President of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, said: "We are really happy to organize this tournament in partnership with KFC. This is a very good opportunity for all the women cricketers and will give them a big platform to showcase their talent. We as well as the players are extremely excited to host the tournament in Mumbai. We wish all the teams and its participants all the very best and hope to make this a big success."

The IDCA has organised many successful tournaments in the past for deaf cricketing talent such as the T-20 National Cricket Championships, One-Day National Zone Cricket Championship T20 Deaf Premier League, and Test for Deaf and the Women's T-20 National Cricket Championship.