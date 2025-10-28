'If Abhishek Sharma is in form, Josh Hazlewood will be...': Big prediction sets tone for India vs Australia T20Is

With the ODI action over, the focus of India’s tour to Australia now shifts to the five-match T20I series. The series brings a juicy sub-plot, the contest between Abhishek Sharma and Josh Hazlewood. On Star Sports, former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar tipped the Indian opener would dominate this battle and put pressure on Australia. Abhishek Sharma bats during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan.(AP)

Nayar’s statements frame the power play as India’s swing zone and Sharma as the disruptor-in-chief. His assessment hinges on intent, tempo, and how quickly the fear of Abhishek spreads in the first six overs.

Nayar tips the balance in Abhishek’s favour

“If Abhishek Sharma is in form, Hazlewood will be out of form. The way he bats, he is known to hit the first ball for a four or a six. If you instill fear in the powerplay, it continues throughout the innings. That is Abhishek Sharma’s impact on the game. If he bats six overs, India will score between 60 to 80. It will ease the pressure for his batting partner, while it will increase for the opposition,” said Nayar.

He also laid out why this particular mini-battle is a genuine step-up test for the southpaw, “It will be a big test for him, especially against Hazlewood, who is in good rhythm and extracting extra bounce. However, I feel that he has got enough experience by playing in the IPL and in South Africa.”

Nayar further doubled down on the player’s mentality. He further added, “He has a fearless mindset and will want to make a name for himself in Australia. This is a good chance for him, as it is very satisfying to earn respect in Australia. From how much I know him, he would want to make a name for himself here.”

The primary basis of Nayar’s argument is strategic as much as it is stylistic. If Sharma can establish control while the field restriction is in place, it will give India an early advantage that might propel them towards a win. As reports suggest, Josh Hazlewood will be released after the first two matches for the Sheffield Shield. So, the Australian pacer will look to flip the narrative in favour of his team as long as he is available.