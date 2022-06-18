'If DK is not on that flight to Melbourne…': Former India cricketers react to Dinesh Karthik’s whirlwind knock vs SA

Former India cricketers were thrilled seeing Dinesh Karthik play one of the most fantastic T20I innings. With India struggling, Karthik, 16, years after he made his T20I debut, registered his maiden half-century in the format. Karthik, 37, scored 55 off just 27 balls, to lift India to 169/6, a total that proved more than enough as South Africa were shot out for 86/9 (Temba Bavuma retired hurt). India won the match by 82 runs to level the series 2-2 with Sunday's decider in Bengaluru to determine the series winner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: 'Carried RCB in IPL, now carrying Team India' - Twitter bows down to Dinesh Karthik after magnificent fifty in 4th T20I

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was one of the first to react to Karthik’s sparkling half-century. Gavaskar asserted that Karthik’s performance and not age should be paid attention to and backed the India veteran to make it to the T20 World Cup squad.

"He came at a time when the bat had to be thrown at just about everything. Don’t look at his age, look at what he is doing. If DK is not on that flight to Melbourne, it will be a big surprise," Gavaskar said during the innings interval.

Ex-India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who played several matches with Karthik, said that this is his time. "Dinesh Karthik is making a story of his own. Brilliant batting," Pathan pointed out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virender Sehwag chipped in on both Karthik and Pandya's innings. Both batters put on 65 runs in less than 6 overs and allowed India to score 73 runs off their last five overs. "Fantastic striking from DK and Kungfu Pandya in the last 5 overs. Bowlers ko kamaal karna padega to defend 169," mentioned Sehwag.

Former India spinner Amit Mishra praised Karthik's knock and backed the Indian bowlers to perform well. Safe to say, his message was heard. "Dinesh Karthik's maiden fifty in T20s has given India more than a chance to win this match and level the series. It's all up to the bowlers to repeat such performance in their bowling," added Mishra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON