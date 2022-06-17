'Carried RCB in IPL, now carrying Team India': Twitter bows down to Dinesh Karthik after magnificent fifty in 4th T20I

Indian batter Dinesh Karthik produced a sublime performance with the bat during the fourth T20I of the series against South Africa, as he slammed 55 off just 27 balls. Karthik's magnificent knock helped India reach a strong total of 169/6 in 20 overs after the side endured a nervy start, losing wickets of in-form openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, as well as Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant early.

Karthik slammed 9 fours and 2 sixes during his knock, drawing an immense cheer from the crowd that has become a norm every time he comes to bat, thanks to his explosive performance for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently-concluded 2022 Indian Premier League season.

Karthik came at a time when India were reeling at 81/4 in 12.5 overs; however, by the time he was dismissed, the side had added 76 runs in merely 39 balls.

As the veteran wicketkeeper-batter showcased his power-hitting skills in the game, take a look at some of the best reactions to his innings:

Maiden T20I fifty. At the age of 37 - Dinesh Karthik is up and moving. What an inspiring story of a comeback this has been. Take a bow!#INDvSA — Prajakta (@18prajakta) June 17, 2022

Maiden T20i fifty by Dinesh Karthik in just 25 balls. The finisher DK has done it again, excellent innings this by DK at a much needed time. pic.twitter.com/guq6cjCOTL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 17, 2022

People used to laugh when Dinesh Karthik made statements about wanting to make a comeback in the national team Same people are praising him now 😎 pic.twitter.com/TEoT53P3w0 — Utsav (@utsav__45) June 17, 2022

Dinesh Karthik is an absolute weapon at the crease 🔥 #INDvSA — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) June 17, 2022

Dinesh Karthik proving that age is only a number ??🔥

55 (27)

What an innings DK 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Af55yhXGzI — 𝑽𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒕 :) (@MessiVineet) June 17, 2022

Carried RCB in IPL and now carrying IND team , DK never disappoints .

Massive come back for @DineshKarthik in international crick ??🔥 pic.twitter.com/SFk2l5VGHj — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) June 17, 2022

Dinesh Karthik, don't spoil us. We aren't used to of such recoveries at such stage. #INDvSA — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 17, 2022

watching @DineshKarthik bat is like having a dessert you waited a long time for ?? — zomato (@zomato) June 17, 2022

Earlier in the game, South Africa had won the toss and opted to bowl in Rajkot. Lungi Ngidi, who played his first game of the series in the absence of Kagiso Rabada, struck early as he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad on 5 before Anrich Nortje sent Shreyas Iyer (4) packing in the very next over.

Ishan Kishan, too, failed to convert his start as he was dismissed on 27.

India are currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series and face a must-win situation in the fourth T20I. The final match of the series will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Following the series, Team India will return to action in Ireland when the side, led by Hardik Pandya, take on the side in two games. Dinesh Karthik is included in the squad for the series.

