'If he plays another match and fails...': Pakistan great fires huge warning for Shubman Gill after failures in NZ T20Is

Team India will be aiming to clinch the T20I series against New Zealand on Wednesday when the two teams meet for the deciding match at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors had taken a 1-0 lead in the series in Ranchi with a 21-run win but the hosts hit back in style, clinching a six-wicket victory in the second match in Lucknow. In a low-scoring thriller, India chased down a 100-run target with a ball to spare, as the pitch condition at the Ekana Stadium came under scanner.

However, one of the major concerns from Team India's recent T20I outings has been the performance of the side's top-3 and Shubman Gill in particular. The stylish opener has produced consistent performances in ODIs but hasn't replicated them in the shortest format. Gill had scores of 7 and 11 in the last two T20Is, and has merely 76 runs to his name in five matches in his career so far.

As concerns continue to grow over Gill's poor outings in the T20Is, Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has fired a warning for the youngster.

“Shubman Gill has performed in Tests and ODIs, but in T20Is, he hasn't done it so far. If he plays another match and fails, it can hit his confidence and he might lose the momentum. Of course, you have to play him in T20Is but I think you can rest him for the final match to keep him fresh,” Akmal said on his official YouTube channel.

Gill is a part of the Indian squad that takes on Australia in the first two Tests of the series later this month. The opener has played in 13 Tests so far; in ODIs, Gill boasts of an incredible average of 73.76 and had scored a double century during the series against New Zealand last month.

