'If he's scoring in domestic, he can do it in internationals too': Irfan Pathan backs Prithvi Shaw for Sri Lanka series

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan backed Prithvi Shaw to come good in the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka, which begins with the three-match ODI series on July 13 in Colombo. The young Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side has multiple opening options in newcomers Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan but Shaw is the most likely to start at the top of the order with the captain in the first ODI.

Highlighting Shaw’s recent performances in domestic cricket and in the IPL, Pathan said there is no reason why the attacking right-hander cannot replicate the same at the international level.

“If he is scoring in domestic cricket then he can score in international cricket, as well. So, that IPL performance confidence, will definitely boost his performance in Sri Lanka, as well,” Pathan said in Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Shaw scored a record 827 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy – India’s domestic one-dayers - 2020-21 at a mindboggling average of 165.40 scored at a strike rate of 138.29. He scored four hundreds in 8 matches including an unbeaten double hundred.

Pathan believes, Shaw has the ability to carry that form into the Sri Lanka series. The former India all-rounder explained how the Mumbai batsman made technical adjustments after a lean patch last year which also cost him a spot in the Indian Test side.

“He will be able to capitalize on the performance he gained in Vijay Hazare Trophy. So, what he did, he went out to domestic cricket after his poor run last year in the IPL. He scored tons of runs in domestic cricket and then he tried to replicate the same in the IPL – he was able to do it consistently as well. The way he did it – with the right technique – he did some adjustments in the technique. His bat is coming close to his body – which is fantastic – he is very, very still, that helps,” Pathan said.

Shaw, who has played all his 3 ODIs in New Zealand, was in fantastic form even for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed to September because of a virus outbreak.

The upcoming three ODIs and three T20Is will provide an ideal opportunity for Shaw to stake a claim for the reserve opener’s slot in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup later this year in October November.

