'If he says something to Babar and gets a little harsh, so what?': Ex-PAK captain defends Wasim Akram after PSL row

The heated discussion between Karachi Kings' mentor Wasim Akram and captain Babar Azam drew widespread attention during the Pakistan Super League. A video clipping of Akram being frustrated as he talks to Babar went viral on social media profiles and the Pakistan bowling legend also tweeted a clarification on the same, revealing that he was actually talking to Babar about the poor bowling during the final over of the game.

Kings endured a worst-ever run in PSL history with eight successive losses in the league so far. The side is yet to open its account in this edition and there has been significant pressure on Babar the captain.

Commenting on the incident, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt pointed out the hypocrisy among people who had been criticising Wasim Akram for talking harshly to the Karachi Kings skipper.

“I am very surprised. When Mickey Arthur used to get angry or throw files here and there, people used to say, 'look, he's so concerned for the team'. Wasim bhai has lost 8 games. And for the first time, he got up and then too, he pointed out towards the bowler,” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

“It is most likely that he gave some instructions to the bowler and they didn't bowl accordingly. So he got up in anger and talked about it. Obviously, he can only say this to the captain, he can't shout towards the bowler from the dugout. So I don't know what people expect.”

Babar further said that Wasim Akram is a “global icon,” adding that he wasn't disrespecting Babar.

“If he had just been sitting there in the dugout, people would say that he doesn't care. When he showed concern, he's facing criticism as well. After losing 8 games, he spoke for the first time and people are talking about respect. It's Wasim Akram! He's a global icon, not just Pakistan's. If he says something to Babar and gets a little harsh, so what? He was talking about the bowler anyway, he even tweeted about it,” said Butt.