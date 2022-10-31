‘If I can’t have privacy in my own hotel room…’: Kohli furious after staff leaks video of India star’s personal space

Hours after India's demoralising defeat to South Africa in the Super 12 stage of the ICC World T20 2022, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared an explosive post about the invasion of his privacy at the Indian team hotel on Monday. One of the biggest names in world cricket, batting icon Kohli enjoys a massive fan following.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the most followed cricketer on social media recalled a horrific incident during the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Kohli has revealed that his privacy was invaded at a hotel room in Australia. The 33-year-old uploaded a 30-second clip of an unidentified person taking a tour of his hotel room.

ALSO READ: From Lungi Ngidi's spell to fielding misfortunes: Team India's report card after 5-wicket loss to South Africa in T20 WC

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” Kohli wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” the former Indian skipper added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking cognisance of Kohli's post, Australian opener David Warner questioned the security standards of the luxurious hotel in the wake of the incident. “This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth,” Warner said. Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma has also reacted to the viral post on the photo and video-sharing platform.

“Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?,” Anushka wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the work front, Kohli had a forgetful day at the office as the batting icon scored 12 off 11 balls in India's recently concluded match against South Africa at the T20 World Cup. South Africa defeated India by 5 wickets in match No.30 of the T20 World Cup at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON