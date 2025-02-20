Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'If I had 2 bullets in a room with Hitler, Bin Laden and Babar Azam...': Pakistan star's 'tuk-tuk' knock sparks memefest

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 20, 2025 08:50 AM IST

Pakistan fans were left particularly enraged with the performance of Babar Azam, and trolled him for his slow knock.

Pakistan began their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a disappointing note, crashing to a 60-run defeat against New Zealand, on Wednesday in Karachi. Chasing a target of 321 runs, the hosts failed to find their footing as they collapsed for 260 runs in 47.2 overs.

Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal.(AP)
Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal.(AP)

Pakistan fans were left particularly enraged with the performance of Babar Azam, and slammed him for his slow knock. In the first 10 overs of the run-chase, Pakistan were only 22/2 with Babar Azam on 12* off 27 balls and Mohammad Rizwan at 3* off 14 deliveries. Then after 15 overs, they only reached 49/2 with Babar having registered 22* off 37 deliveries, and then in 20 overs, they got to 66/2.

Also Read: 'I've made my decision. You're not playing': Gambhir to drop Indian superstar from Champions Trophy clash vs Bangladesh

Babar was eventually dismissed in the final ball of the 34th over as the home side fell to 153/6. He departed for 64 off 90 balls, hitting only six fours and a six during his innings.

Babar Azam trolled in memefest

Taking to X, fans expressed their frustration with Babar’s performance. One fan wrote, “If I had only two bullets and was in a room with Hitler, Bin Laden, and a Babar Azam fan who compares him to Virat Kohli… I’d shoot the fan twice!”

Here are the other reactions:

It was only after the arrival of Salman Ali Agha and Khusdil Shah at no. 5 and 7, that Pakistan accelerated their chase. Khusdil registered 69 off 49 balls and Salman managed a quick-fire 42-run knock off 28 deliveries. Meanwhile, Will O’Rouke and Mitchell Santner got three-wicket hauls for New Zealand.

Initially, Tom Latham (118*) and Will Young (107*) got tons as New Zealand reached 320/5 in 50 overs. The Black Caps will be taking plenty of confidence from this result and having got a win in the opener, they only have India as the other serious threat in Group A.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Pakistan vs New Zealand live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Pakistan vs New Zealand live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On