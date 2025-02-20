'If I had 2 bullets in a room with Hitler, Bin Laden and Babar Azam...': Pakistan star's 'tuk-tuk' knock sparks memefest

Pakistan began their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a disappointing note, crashing to a 60-run defeat against New Zealand, on Wednesday in Karachi. Chasing a target of 321 runs, the hosts failed to find their footing as they collapsed for 260 runs in 47.2 overs. Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal.(AP)

Pakistan fans were left particularly enraged with the performance of Babar Azam, and slammed him for his slow knock. In the first 10 overs of the run-chase, Pakistan were only 22/2 with Babar Azam on 12* off 27 balls and Mohammad Rizwan at 3* off 14 deliveries. Then after 15 overs, they only reached 49/2 with Babar having registered 22* off 37 deliveries, and then in 20 overs, they got to 66/2.

Babar was eventually dismissed in the final ball of the 34th over as the home side fell to 153/6. He departed for 64 off 90 balls, hitting only six fours and a six during his innings.

Babar Azam trolled in memefest

Taking to X, fans expressed their frustration with Babar’s performance. One fan wrote, “If I had only two bullets and was in a room with Hitler, Bin Laden, and a Babar Azam fan who compares him to Virat Kohli… I’d shoot the fan twice!”

Here are the other reactions:

It was only after the arrival of Salman Ali Agha and Khusdil Shah at no. 5 and 7, that Pakistan accelerated their chase. Khusdil registered 69 off 49 balls and Salman managed a quick-fire 42-run knock off 28 deliveries. Meanwhile, Will O’Rouke and Mitchell Santner got three-wicket hauls for New Zealand.

Initially, Tom Latham (118*) and Will Young (107*) got tons as New Zealand reached 320/5 in 50 overs. The Black Caps will be taking plenty of confidence from this result and having got a win in the opener, they only have India as the other serious threat in Group A.