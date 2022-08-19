'If I have a bat in hand I will score...': India great 'salutes' Dhawan, Pujara with epic tweet on their batting heroics

Two India batters stand out so far in the 2022 season across formats and leagues and tournaments, not because of the plethora of runs they have scored or for record they have broken, but for the grit and determination they have shown despite minimal guarantee over their place and future in the Indian team. And former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif was full of praise for these two veteran India stars - Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara - as he shared an epic tweet for them.

Dhawan lost his place in the India T20I side with team management finding young and more aggressive batting options. But Dhawan remains in fray for a place in the ODI side with the 2023 World Cup around, although there is no guarantee over his spot. India have plenty of options at the top of the order leaving Dhawan to fight for a place in the ODI squad, but that hasn't stopped the opener from notching up big runs. In 11 innings in 2022, he has scored 469 runs at 52.11 with five centuries.

The other batter, Pujara, had lost his place in India Test squad earlier this year amid his poor run of form. But the veteran batter bounced back in style with three double hundreds for Sussex in the County Championship that earned him a spot back in the Indian Test team for the Edgbaston Test against England. Later he slammed back-to-back tons in the List A format in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup where he is leading the side.

“A salute to Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara for their drive and passion. Just securing a place in the side can't motivate to be this consistent. No negativity, no complaint, if I have a bat in hand I will score, that's pure love for the game. #rukeganahi #shikhar #pujara,” tweeted Kaif.

Dhawan will remain in action in the ongoing Zimbabwe tour while Pujara will be back in the Indian side later this year.

