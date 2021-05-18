If I was Steve Smith, David Warner or Cameron Bancroft, I'd want the others publicly recognised: Ian Chappell

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell has commented on the new revelations made by Cameron Bancroft regarding the ball-tampering controversy of 2018 in a Test match against South Africa. After Bancroft was found on camera rubbing sandpaper on the ball, Cricket Australia decided to suspend Australian captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner for one year while Bancroft was given a reprimand of nine months.

Bancroft, in a recent interview with the Guardian, had suggested that more players might have known about the ball-tampering in the Test. Cricket Australia, swiftly, said that they remained open to investigation on any new information. But that hasn’t made Chappell happy. He has said that the issue was brushed under carpet as ‘nobody higher up the order’ was punished for the incident.'

"It's the usual backside-protecting statement. That's all that ever goes on, as soon as there's a controversy, it's a rush to protect your own backside," Chappell told World Wide of Sports.

"The fact that nobody higher up was ever punished, well, that always made it just an attempt to brush it under the carpet."

"If I was Smith, Warner or Bancroft, I'd want the others publicly recognised for their part in what happened," he said.

"It's not just the fact the ball was tampered with at Newlands, it's all the lead-up about how it got to that point, and what caused it to reach that level of stupidity.

"For it to have got that far it had to have involved a lot of people, and not just those around the team.

"It involves people way up the ladder, and the fact that none of them were enveloped, if I was one of the three that did get pinged, I'd be pretty pissed off about it."

Bancroft, who is playing county cricket in Durham, said it was 'probably self-explanatory' whether the bowlers were aware that the ball was being tampered with.

"Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory," Bancroft said to the Guardian interviewer Donald McRae as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"I guess one thing I learnt through the journey and being responsible is that's where the buck stops [with Bancroft himself]. Had I had better awareness I would have made a much better decision," he added.

When he was further stressed, Bancroft replied: "Uh... yeah, look, I think, yeah, I think it's pretty probably self-explanatory."