'Told Virat Kohli, Yusuf Pathan to ensure I do not fall down': Sachin Tendulkar recalls 2011 World Cup victory lap

India's 2011 World Cup victory after a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is etched in the minds of every Indian cricket fan. It took a six from MS Dhoni's bat off Nuwan Kulasekara's delivery that scripted India's win. Dhoni's scintillating knock, Gautam Gambhir's tenacity, and Indian bowlers' lethal display with the ball were some of the reasons behind India's massive win in the historic final. But after India won the trophy, the Indian team lifted Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders and gave him a victory lap around the stadium.

Tendulkar had served the country for over 30 years but was yet to win a World Cup title in his career. For the Dhoni-led Indian team, the 2011 title win was a win for Sachin as it was going to be his final World Cup appearance. Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Yusuf Pathan carried Tendulkar on their shoulders after the win and remembering those scenes still gave goosebumps to India cricket fans.

Also read: Pravin Amre explains how Rishabh Pant’s positive approach took DC on top

In a recent interaction, Tendulkar recalled the historic moment and further recalled what he had told Pathan and Kohli at the time.

"The victory lap had one incident when Virat and Yusuf Pathan lifted me, I told them to ensure that I do not fall down. It was not just the Indian team that won the World Cup, it was the entire nation, it is all of us who did it," Tendulkar said on a Youtube show called LegendsWithUnacademy.

"When I saw Kapil Dev lifting the World Cup in 1983, it was an unbelievable experience," he further added.

"I enjoyed it with my friends and I wanted to chase my dream. I decided what may come, I have to focus and chase my dream of lifting the World Cup.

"In Mumbai at Wankhede, it was just unbelievable, it was the best cricketing day of life. How many times you have the country celebrate, many few things are there which the entire country celebrates," he signed off.