‘If I were Sanju Samson, I’d be gutted’: Irfan Pathan evaluates Agarkar's India squad announcement for Champions Trophy

Veteran all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared his assessment of India's squad for the Champions Trophy, which was announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday. The selection committee made some big calls and snubbed Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, and Karun Nair from the 15-member squad. Shubman Gill, who was appointed vice-captain during the Sri Lanka tour last year, continues to be Rohit's deputy in the 50-over format. Sanju Samson failed to get into India's squad for the Champions Trophy.(ANI)

Agarkar and the other selectors decided to retain the core of the 2023 ODI World Cup squad and made only four changes from that team for next month's event, where India will play its matches in Dubai.

Pathan made some points from his assessment of India's squad. The first thing he mentioned was that the team might be the first fast bowler short, considering two of the pacers picked have recent injury concerns.

"One more fast bowler could have been added, especially given the existing injury concerns," Pathan wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the 2007 T20 World Cup final hero also asserted that Shubman Gill is on the right path to becoming the next captain after retaining the vice-captaincy in the 50-over format.

"Shubman Gill is on the right path for leadership—he’s had a phenomenal year in ODI cricket," he added.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson was an option for the wicketkeeper's slot but the BCCI went ahead with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for the 50-over format..After Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is, Sanju grabbed the opportunity with both hands. While playing as an opener in the shortest format, he showed his class against Bangladesh on home turf with a century. The wicketkeeper batter then went on to etch his name in the history book by becoming the first batter to tonk three centuries in T20Is in a calendar year. However, it seems like the selectors don't have the same faith in him when it comes to ODIs.

Pathan also asserted that Samson would be gutted to miss out on the squad.

"If I were Sanju Samson, I’d be gutted. The selectors must have considered NKR as well," he concluded.

‘Siraj missing out is likely due to workload management’

Siraj's omission from the squad was one of the biggest highlights of the squad announcement, as the 30-year-old has been the workhorse in the pace attack over the last couple of years.

However, Pathan suggested that Siraj might have missed out due to the workload management.

"Siraj missing out is likely due to workload management. His numbers are good," he added.