Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'If it's taught anything to the British, never mess with Indians after 15th August': Jaffer after India's win at Lord's
cricket

'If it's taught anything to the British, never mess with Indians after 15th August': Jaffer after India's win at Lord's

Drawing the Independence Day reference, Jaffer, after India’s 151-run win over England in the second Test match on Monday, said one should never mess with the Indians after 15th August.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 10:09 AM IST
'If it's taught anything to the British, never mess with Indians after 15h August': Tweeted Wasim Jaffer after India beat England at Lord's. (AP)

Trust Wasim Jaffer to always come up with the best possible tweets during a Test match and if that Test match results in a famous Indian win at an iconic venue like Lord’s then his tweets become one of the major sources of entertainment for cricket fans. Drawing the Independence Day reference, Jaffer, after India’s 151-run win over England in the second Test match on Monday, said one should never mess with the Indians after 15th August.

India’s victory, that came against all odds, tasted sweeter as it happened a day after the country’s 75th Independence Day.

Also Read | 'If you go after one of our guys, all XI of us will come right back'

“If 15th August has taught anything to the British, it is to never mess with Indians after 15th August,” Jaffer tweeted.

Jaffer, in a series of witty tweets, that included memes and also a quote of Sachin Tendulkar, celebrated India’s victory in his own style.

The former India opener started off with a meme highlighting his emotions as Mohammed Siraj got the last wicket to seal the deal for India.

Jaffer then drew the I-Day reference and quickly moved to the bottle-cork episode involving KL Rahul. The former right-hander cited a Sachin quote to congratulate the Virat Kohli-led side.

“To borrow a quote from @sachin_rt, "People throw stones, you turn them into milestones". This is a milestone victory, congratulations @imVkohli and Team India,” he tweeted.

Jaffer’s tweets did not stop there. He compared the Indian team to a pack wolves and used KL Rahul’s post-match quotes in his next post.

“KL Rahul: "If you go after one of our guys all eleven will come right back!" The wolf is the strength of the pack. The pack is the strength of the wolf. And this pack of wolves did some glorious hunting today,” wrote Jaffer.

Mohammed Shami (56 no & 1/13 in 10 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 & 3/33 in 15 overs) played innings of their lives and then rocked the England top-order, before Ishant Sharma (2/13 in 10 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (4/32) played their part to perfection to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

This was India's third Test match win at Lord's having won earlier in 1986 and 2014 series and they now have six points in the World Test Championship.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england wasim jaffer
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP