'If it was in my hands, I'd have avoided. Don't think it was needed': Ex-India opener criticises BCCI's captaincy call

Team India will return to action on August 18 when the side takes on Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series. While Shikhar Dhawan was named the captain of the team earlier, the BCCI confirmed earlier this week that KL Rahul is fit to return to the side, and will also take over the leadership reins for the Zimbabwe ODIs. Certain eyebrows were raised over the decision and former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that this could have been avoided.

Rahul last played for India in February earlier this year, and even though he appeared in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Lucknow Super Giants, he was subsequently ruled out of selection for the home series against South Africa and the tour of England in July. The opener was picked for the T20I series against West Indies, but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19.

Also read: 'Where do you rate these three? You can't even rate them in Pakistan': Aaqib Javed's brutal takedown of batting trio

Aakash believes that India should've kept Dhawan as skipper for the Zimbabwe series.

“If it was in my hands, I would've avoided this. KL Rahul hadn't been a part of this team, he was in the Asia Cup squad. There have already been 8-9 captains in the side. Rishabh Pant is captain, Hardik Pandya is captain, I don't think Suryakumar Yadav is too far from captaincy either. Rohit, Virat are already there. Shreyas Iyer has also captained (in IPL), and Jasprit Bumrah has also been a skipper. I don't think this was needed,” Chopra said on his official YouTube channel as he responded to a fan's query.

“Shikhar Dhawan is a senior player. He should've stayed as captain. Rahul could've played as batter. I don't think it would have mattered that much,” the former India opener further said.

Dhawan is solely a part of the Indian ODI setup, while Rahul is one of the select few all-format players for the side. Rahul is likely to partner Dhawan in the opening role for the Zimbabwe series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON