‘If Kane Williamson hadn’t been…': How Rachin Ravindra ‘got his chance’ and has never looked back since

New Zealand's ICC Champions Trophy campaign has been supercharged by the opening form of Rachin Ravindra, who continues to establish himself as one of the best young players in world cricket. The Kiwi struck his second century of the tournament in the semifinal, scoring 108(101) against South Africa and earning player of the match honours to guide his team to the title match. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M Chaudary)(AP)

Ravindra's breakthrough came in the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023, where he struck three tons in an incredible debut tournament performance. However, New Zealand great Tim Southee revealed how it was a stroke of luck that Ravindra received the chance to shine, and how how took his opportunity with both hands when it came.

“He’s still young, but he has a mature mindset. If Kane Williamson hadn’t been slightly unfit due to his knee injury during the ODI World Cup last year, Ravindra might not have gotten his chance,” said Southee on ESPNcricinfo.

“But everything happens for a reason. He is always eager to learn, constantly seeking advice from experienced players like Williamson. For a young player, his willingness to improve stands out.”

In this semifinal, Ravindra was given able support throughout the partnership by Williamson, who registered a century of his own. The two players will be key to New Zealand's batting effort against India in Dubai in Sunday's final.

‘He’s a player for the ages…'

Ravindra's skill was also complimented by one of the great white-ball openers in Matthew Hayden, who explained why the 25-year-old southpaw has had such success at the top of the order.

“He rotates the strike well and has a good sweep shot and a good down-the-ground shot, so he’s the complete package in terms of strike rate and scoring rate. He’s a player for the ages,” explained Hayden, delivering high praise.

“The beautiful areas are his cover driving. He gets himself into incredible positions. He’s a very front-foot player but can also rock back, use his height as an advantage and play square of the wicket,” said the Australian.

While Rachin has an unprecedented 5 ICC tournament centuries to his name already, defeating India will be a tough task in Dubai. However, the Kiwi has had success against the Indian team in the past, and enters the final with a chance to become the highest run-getter in the tournament, currently only one run behind leader Ben Duckett.