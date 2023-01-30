‘If Quinton de Kock sees this pitch, he might not play IPL’: Gautam Gambhir's blunt take on Lucknow pitch

India and New Zealand engaged in a low-scoring thriller in Lucknow on Sunday, with batters of both sides struggling to withstand the spin. Despite opting to bat first, New Zealand could only add 99/8 in 20 overs. What seemed like an easy run chase, turned out to be a difficult ask as New Zealand kept the hosts at bay, who eventually completed the 100-run chase with one ball to spare.

Hardik Pandya was not very impressed with the curators of the Lucknow pitch, and called it “shocker” at the post-match presentation party.

Commenting further, stand-in skipper Pandya said 120 would have been a winning total on the track, which assisted the spinners.

Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey also echoed similar views. "There was some covering of grass in the middle, but there was no grass at both ends of the pitch. When we came here yesterday, we felt that it would turn and be a challenging wicket. We are happy that we controlled the game well. 120-130 runs would have been really challenging," said the bowling coach during the post-match press conference.

Apart from the two, even experts were critical of the pitch with former India opener Gautam Gambhir claiming that if Quinton de Kock might not come to play the IPL had he seen the pitch. Gambhir made the comments while doing commentary for Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the series.

“If Quinton de Kock sees this pitch, (it is possible that) he might not come to play IPL,” he was quoted by Sportskeeda as saying in their report.

Gambhir is the mentor of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants and Quinton de Kock is among the key players, who was roped in by them during the mega-auctions held in 2022.

Lucknow had qualified for the playoffs in their debut season. The South Africa wicketkeeper-batter made 15 appearances in the previous edition, during which he amassed 508 runs, which also included an unbeaten 140. Apart from that he also hit three half-centuries.

