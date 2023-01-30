'It was a shocker of wicket': Hardik Pandya slams India's pitch curators in explosive statement after 2nd T20I vs NZ

Hardik Pandya slammed the pitch after India’s thrilling win over New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Team India engaged in a low-scoring thriller on a pitch that wasn't deemed fit enough for T20Is. On a turning track, Suryakumar Yadav carved out a memorable win for India after the New Zealand bowlers took the game to its penultimate ball at Lucknow.

Suryakumar top-scored for India while skipper Pandya played the role of a second-fiddle in the low-scoring contest. After India's win in the series decider at Lucknow, stand-in skipper Pandya lashed at the curators. Pandya gave his honest assertion after the star all-rounder was called for a quick chat during the post-match presentation.

“To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far. I don't mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets are not made for T20. Somewhere down the line the curators or the grounds that we are going to play in should make sure they prepare the pitches earlier," Pandya said.

Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda and skipper Pandya provided India with breakthroughs as New Zealand were restricted to 99-8 in the 20-over contest. Suryakumar's unbeaten knock of 26 off 31 balls and Pandya's crucial cameo (15 off 20 balls) propelled India to a six-wicket win over the Black Caps at Lucknow. With the win, hosts India have levelled the series 1-1.

"Even 120 would have been a winning total. Bowlers - they stuck to their plans and ensured they did not rotate the strike. We kept rotating the spinners. Dew didn't play much part in this. They were able to spin the ball more than us. It was carrying through well. It was a shocker of a wicket,” Pandya added.

