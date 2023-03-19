'If Team India is even thinking that way, I'll be shocked': Jadeja's enormous 'Suryakumar' remark after 2nd ODI failure

Team India faced a colossal defeat in the second ODI of the series against Australia on Sunday, as the side was bowled out on 117 before conceding the target in merely 11 overs. This was India's biggest loss in terms of balls remaining; Mitchell Marsh (66*) and Travis Head (50*) forged an unbeaten stand in the opening order as Australia registered a 10-wicket win. India had a disastrous start to the game after being invited to bat first, as Shubman Gill was dismissed on a duck; his fellow opening partner Rohit Sharma, who made a return to the Indian XI after missing the first ODI, also failed to make a mark as he departed on 13.

Suryakumar Yadav(PTI)

The wickets continued to tumble for the Indian team and Suryakumar Yadav, who had faced a first-ball duck in the first ODI, endured a deja vu against Mitchell Starc yet again. The left-arm pacer trapped Suryakumar in front of the stumps, sending him back to pavilion straightaway.

The 32-year-old batter might be no.1 in the shortest format of the game, but Suryakumar's form in ODIs has been far from impressive of late. His last 50+ score in the format came in February 2022 against Ahmedabad; in 16 matches since then, Suryakumar's highest score was 34* against New Zealand in November last year.

However, former India star Ajay Jadeja has rallied behind Suryakumar, insisting that he would be shocked if India don't keep faith in the explosive batter for the final ODI of the series, scheduled to be played in Chennai on Wednesday.

“It would make sense if the player on the bench is forcing the doors open. Here, all are just sitting by the door,” Jadeja said on Cricbuzz when asked if anyone from the current ODI squad could replace Suryakumar in the next ODI.

“Suryakumar has himself banged the door open for himself. I doubt the Indian team would think about it (replacing Suryakumar). If they're even thinking that way, I will be shocked,” Jadeja said further.

