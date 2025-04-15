‘If they left no legacy, who did? You?’ Shoaib Akhtar fires back at Mohammad Hafeez for ‘90s cricketers remark’

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar didn't hold back as he took aim at Mohammad Hafeez for his remarks about the legacy of cricketers from the 90s batch. During the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, Akhtar and Hafeez were part of the same panel on a news channel, and it was then that the former Pakistan captain criticised the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and others for not winning an ICC title. Shoaib Akhtar fires back at Mohammad Hafeez

Hafeez said that Pakistan might have won bilateral series more often than not, but the side failed to win any ICC event in the 1990s, which impacted its legacy.

“I am a big admirer of the cricketers from the 1990s, but when we talk about their legacy, it’s clear they didn’t bring home an ICC trophy. They were part of the World Cups in 1996, 1999, and 2003, and despite our strong performances, we lost each time. In fact, we only made it to the 1999 final, and that loss was quite heavy," Hafeez said in front of Akhtar earlier.

"They were megastars as players but couldn’t inspire us by winning an ICC event. After that, we endured a tough phase, losing the 2007 T20 World Cup final. However, in 2009, under Younis Khan’s leadership, we finally secured a title, inspiring the next generation," he added.

Hafeez's comments created quite a storm, and Waqar Younis seemingly responded to them by sharing a picture with Wasim Akram on X (formerly Twitter) and the duo's bowling stats.

Akhtar fires back at Hafeez

Shoaib Akhtar might not have said anything substantial when Hafeez made controversial remarks, but he hasn't forgotten what was said about the legacy of the '90s batch. Earlier, while being on the same panel with the former Pakistan captain, Akhtar had just countered by highlighting the team's performance, mentioning 70 ODI victories over India in the 90s era.

While speaking at a PSL post-match analysis show, 'The Dugout,' Akhtar delivered a sharp retort, putting Hafeez under the scanner.

"There were many instances when Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis won us matches and series. Just in front of me, the duo have won us at least 60 matches together alone. I just remembered the '90s ke launde' statement. Sorry," said Akhtar.

He said further, "That guy (Hafeez) is telling Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, ‘Sir, you left no legacy.’ Then, who left a legacy? You?"

It must be mentioned that Hafeez made this statement after Pakistan crashed out of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in the group stage.