'If Virat Kohli gets going...': Ravi Shastri issues tracer bullet remark on ex-India skipper before WTC showdown

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli's impressive record against the mighty Australian side is an ominous sign for Pat Cummins and Co. in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Often regarded as the best batter in the modern era of the game, run-machine Kohli has touched down in London after regaining top form in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After a run-fest season with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2023, the former Indian skipper is all set to spearhead the formidable batting lineup of Rohit Sharma and Co. in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

Ravi Shastri feels Virat Kohli's impressive record is an ominous sign for Australia(Getty Images)

Runners-up in the inaugural edition of the showpiece event, India will aim to end its ICC title drought in the upcoming encounter with Australia at the Oval on Wednesday. Sharing his views ahead of the blockbuster clash between the top two ranked Test sides, former India head coach Shastri issued a stern warning to the Baggy Greens. In a video uploaded by the ICC on the eve of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia, the ex-Indian all-rounder and celebrated commentator reminded Australia about Kohli's exceptional record against the Baggy Greens.

'Kohli will wake up differently…'

“Virat Kohli will wake up differently if the match is against Australia, he smells the coffee much earlier if it's Australia, so if he gets going, gets to 20, then we will have some fun,” Shastri said. The recent remarks of the former Indian head have also garnered the attention of fans on social media. Former Indian skipper Kohli had ended his century drought when India last met Australia in the fourth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ending a wait of 1205 days, the 34-year-old had smashed his 28th Test century to help India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. The batting icon has accumulated 869 runs in the 2021-2023 edition of the Test Championship. Kohli can smash multiple records in the final of the Test Championship. The ex-India skipper has scored 8416 runs in 108 Test matches for the Asian giants.

